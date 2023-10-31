One dead in Tuesday morning Kansas City house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officials said a 40-year-old man died Tuesday morning in a house fire.

The Kansas City Fire Department reported that just after 4 a.m. first responders were made aware of a house fire near 51st Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

As firefighters worked the blaze, they found a 40-year-old man had died.

The fire department’s bomb and arson investigation unit was placed in charge of examining the scene.

Officials wanted to remind the public to change or check their batteries in smoke detectors.

