Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

One dead in Tuesday morning Kansas City house fire

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officials said a 40-year-old man died Tuesday morning in a house fire.

The Kansas City Fire Department reported that just after 4 a.m. first responders were made aware of a house fire near 51st Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

As firefighters worked the blaze, they found a 40-year-old man had died.

The fire department’s bomb and arson investigation unit was placed in charge of examining the scene.

Officials wanted to remind the public to change or check their batteries in smoke detectors.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
FILE — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police looking for man who tried to rob one KCK bank, then robbed another
Statesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old and left a...
Police identify two men shot to death Sunday evening in Independence
The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally at several retailers. The...
FDA says WanaBana fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead

Latest News

File - Police are investigating a homicide near 61st Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCPD investigates after 1 man was found dead near 61st Street
One dead in Tuesday morning Kansas City house fire
FILE
Sporting KC parent company to invest $7 million in community projects after settlement
Halloween Forecast
FIRST WARN FORECAST: A spooky chill in the air this Halloween but a turn toward the sun is ahead