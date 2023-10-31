Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Missouri Appeals Court issues decisions on challenges to abortion rights ballot issues

Jay Ashcroft
Jay Ashcroft(KY3)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says he will fight an Appeals Court decision over the wording of an abortion issue on the ballot.

The Western District Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s ruling that a ballot summary included ‘dangerous’ and inaccurate information.

The months-long legal fight began after a St. Louis area doctor filed a set of petitions with the Secretary of State’s office to pose the question of abortion rights to Missouri voters.

A judge in a lower court ruled that the language written by Ashcroft, an opponent of abortion rights and a current candidate for governor, was unfairly biased against the issue.

ALSO READ: Kansas City woman charged with kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert

“Once again Missouri courts refused to allow the truth to be known. The Western District essentially approved the language that was entirely rewritten by Judge Beetem. Not only is the language misleading but it is categorically false,” Ashcroft said.

Ashcroft says he plans to appeal Monday’s decision and will continue to fight for the ballot language he supports.

“The circuit court’s opinion admits the real issue is about abortion. The Western District today continued to gloss over the issue in its affirmation. We stand by our language and believe it fairly and accurately reflects the scope and magnitude of each petition.”

A separate panel of judges also threw out a challenge to a fiscal summary of the ballot measures. It was prepared by Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. The court ruled the estimated cost is accurate and would not cost billions as two Republican lawmakers argued.

ALSO READ: Jackson County wants school districts to be added to tax lawsuit

The two decisions come one day after the the appeals court heart oral arguments in Kansas City.

If Ashcroft follows through on his promise to continue the legal fight, the issue will end up in front of the Missouri Supreme Court.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
Barndominiums are a hot new concept in housing where the outside resembles a barn. Inside,...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
Statesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old and left a...
Police identify two men shot to death Sunday evening in Independence
FILE — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police looking for man who tried to rob one KCK bank, then robbed another
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Both Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional’s NICU babies were gifted homemade...
Local NICU celebrates Halloween with babies and their families
Both Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional’s NICU babies were gifted homemade...
HCA Midwest Health Halloween in the NICU
KC man pleads guilty to gun, drug trafficking
Discrimination lawsuit against Kansas nail salon settled