Local NICU celebrates Halloween with babies and their families

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some local NICU babies and their families are celebrating Halloween in an adorable fashion.

“Both Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional’s NICU babies were gifted homemade Halloween costumes – created and crafted by our very own caregivers, as they deeply believe that bringing a ‘sense of normal and happiness if only for a short time’ to NICU families can take just a little stress away from a challenging time,” said HCA Midwest Health in a statement.

