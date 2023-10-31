Aging & Style
Local NICU celebrates Halloween with babies and their families

Both Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional’s NICU babies were gifted homemade...
Both Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional's NICU babies were gifted homemade Halloween costumes – created and crafted by our very own caregivers, as they deeply believe that bringing a "sense of normal and happiness if only for a short time" to NICU families can take just a little stress away from a challenging time.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some local NICU babies and their families are celebrating Halloween in an adorable fashion.

“Both Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional’s NICU babies were gifted homemade Halloween costumes – created and crafted by our very own caregivers, as they deeply believe that bringing a ‘sense of normal and happiness if only for a short time’ to NICU families can take just a little stress away from a challenging time,” said HCA Midwest Health in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

