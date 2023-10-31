Life Time Fitness members with Medicare memberships to have restricted hours starting next year

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Seniors using health insurance benefits to pay for a Life Time Fitness membership will only be allowed to workout at certain times starting next year, meaning less time to hit the treadmill or take laps in the pool.

Some members are upset about the changes – like Hugh, who goes to Life Time Fitness in Lenexa.

Hugh said he’s been a member for over a decade and got an email from Life Time informing him of the changes a couple of months ago and said he believes they’re discriminatory.

“It’s kind of a slap in the face,” he said.

Hugh said out of the 12 years he’s been a member this is the first time that he’s been told when he’s allowed to workout.

“I don’t know if they’re basically ashamed of the older people in here, or they’re not making enough money off of them,” said Hugh.

According to Life Time Fitness, starting in January senior guests who use insurance benefits can only visit between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and after 2 p.m. on Saturday. The fitness company said there won’t be any restrictions on Sunday.

“Now with the shortened hours, it’s going to be effected quite a bit because I like to come after 3 o’clock and that’s no longer going to be a viable solution,” said Hugh.

KCTV5 visited Life Time in Lenexa and Overland Park to ask about the new time limitations. Both fitness clubs directed us to corporate, who we called and emailed. According to an email from Life Time, the changes stem from recent negotiations with Medicare Fitness Program Administrators, which inform them of the rate they will pay on behalf of their members at each renewal.

In turn, Life Time said they have created an agreement that ensures eligible Medicare enrollees continue to have access to Lifetime given their “ongoing commitment to healthy aging.” The company said the alternative would have been no contract renewal or continued access for Medicare enrollees and that the hours were selected with the best interest of all members in mind.

The amount Medicare providers pay is a significant difference from what members under 65 are paying which can be as high as $200 per month.

Hugh said his insurance currently pays $80 per month and to get back full access to the gym, they want members to upgrade to the premium plan which starts at $179 per month.

“I actually picked my retirement plan because of the Life Time membership they verified with Life Time and the insurance company that they would cover this, and that has been a matter of months.”

Although he doesn’t like the idea of having to pay more, Hugh said it’s not about the money.

“I’ve spent so much time at this gym, so many years here and to have them basically treat all of us this way when you get to a certain age, it’s just not fair.”

Life Time also said they acknowledge there is no perfect solution for everyone, but believe they arrived at an offer that still provides unlimited visits, along with options, unlike other plans.

