KCFD: Monday night housefire under investigation
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The residents of a two-story home were able to safely evacuate after a fire broke out Monday night.
KCFD was dispatched to the 9600 block of Pearl Avenue around 7:30 p.m. They found heavy fire in the back of the home on both the first and second floors.
All residents were able to self-evacuate and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
CONTINUE READING: Governor Kelly shows support for Jewish community during local school visit
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.