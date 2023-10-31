KCFD: Monday night housefire under investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The residents of a two-story home were able to safely evacuate after a fire broke out Monday night.

KCFD was dispatched to the 9600 block of Pearl Avenue around 7:30 p.m. They found heavy fire in the back of the home on both the first and second floors.

All residents were able to self-evacuate and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Housefire in the 9600 block of Pearl Avenue. (Tristan Lang | Tristan Lang)

