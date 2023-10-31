Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KCFD: Monday night housefire under investigation

All residents were able to self-evacuate and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
All residents were able to self-evacuate and the cause of the fire is under investigation.(Tristan Lang | KCFD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The residents of a two-story home were able to safely evacuate after a fire broke out Monday night.

KCFD was dispatched to the 9600 block of Pearl Avenue around 7:30 p.m. They found heavy fire in the back of the home on both the first and second floors.

All residents were able to self-evacuate and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Housefire in the 9600 block of Pearl Avenue.
Housefire in the 9600 block of Pearl Avenue.(Tristan Lang | Tristan Lang)
CONTINUE READING: Governor Kelly shows support for Jewish community during local school visit

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, a passerby reported seeing flames from the Public Storage...
Dozens of Overland Park storage units ‘damaged or destroyed’ in overnight fire
No further information has been released concerning the woman’s identity or her suspected cause...
KCKPD: Death investigation underway for woman found dead outside of KCKPD
City crews are trying to make the intersection at Truman Rd. and Grand Boulevard in downtown...
City crews making attempts to make downtown streets safer & eliminate side shows
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Police identify two men shot to death Sunday evening in Independence
Police looking for man who tried to rob one KCK bank, then robbed another
Two schools become one in North Kansas City
“The American Labor movement has figured out how to strike again,” Judy Ancel, a retired Labor...
KC Labor Relations expert expects nationwide boost in union support amid UAW settlements