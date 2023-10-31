Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KCFD identifies man killed in Tuesday morning house fire

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The name of a man killed in a Tuesday house fire has been released to the public after officials were able to notify his family.

The Kansas City Fire Department reported that just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, first responders were made aware of a house fire in the 5100 block of Brooklyn.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, they found a resident who had died. The resident has since been identified as Rajesh G. Krishnankutty and his family has been notified.

Previous reports estimated Krishnankutty’s age to be around 40 but it has since been determined that he was 50 years old.

The fire department’s bomb and arson investigation unit was placed in charge of examining the scene. There is no further information on what may have caused the fire, but officials wish to remind the public to change or check the batteries in their smoke detectors.

RELATED READING: One person killed in Kansas City high rise apartment fire

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
File image
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
Independence Police are asking the public to stay clear of an active situation on 18th Street...
Suspect in custody following standoff in Independence
Jackson County Jail provided a picture of Trenise L Reid, who is charged with stealing a car...
Kansas City woman charged with kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert
A seasonal bug has returned to Kansas City, and it’s not COVID, the flu or RSV.
‘It’s not COVID, the flu or RSV’: Seasonal bug makes its way to KC

Latest News

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (left) and Sec. of State Jay Ashcroft (center) speak to...
GOP candidate for Missouri governor implies he’d ‘have to quit’ if voters pass abortion rights
Eric DeValkenaere
Eric DeValkenaere files motion to transfer appeal to Missouri Supreme Court
National Suicide Prevention Week is a campaign that focuses on informing the public.
Push underway to raise awareness of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
“Walt Disney was only 18 years old when he created the amazing Mickey Mouse here in Kansas...
‘100 years of wonder’: Disney anniversary exhibition to open at Union Station
‘100 years of wonder’: Disney anniversary exhibition to open at Union Station