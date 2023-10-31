KCFD identifies man killed in Tuesday morning house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The name of a man killed in a Tuesday house fire has been released to the public after officials were able to notify his family.

The Kansas City Fire Department reported that just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, first responders were made aware of a house fire in the 5100 block of Brooklyn.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, they found a resident who had died. The resident has since been identified as Rajesh G. Krishnankutty and his family has been notified.

Previous reports estimated Krishnankutty’s age to be around 40 but it has since been determined that he was 50 years old.

The fire department’s bomb and arson investigation unit was placed in charge of examining the scene. There is no further information on what may have caused the fire, but officials wish to remind the public to change or check the batteries in their smoke detectors.

