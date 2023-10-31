Aging & Style
KC man pleads guilty to gun, drug trafficking

(Storyblocks.com)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 30-year-old Kansas City man pled guilty in federal court Tuesday to his role in a conspiracy to traffic guns, including machine guns, and to drug trafficking.

30-year-old Cody Bonhomme pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms and to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

With a guilty plea, Bonhomme admitted that he illegally sold nine firearms -- including six that had been made into machine guns -- 20 machine gun conversion devices, and cocaine to a federal informant and an undercover federal agent multiple times.

The conspiracy Bonhomme admitted to participating in took place between March 1 and May 31, 2023.

Officers executed a search warrant at Bonhomme’s residence on May 31, 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Bonhomme is subject to a mandatory sentence of five years in federal prison without parole and up to 65 years.

