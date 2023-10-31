KC Labor Relations expert expects nationwide boost in union support amid UAW settlements

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to UAW, General Motors and the United Auto Workers Union have reached a tentative agreement. Local experts say they’ve been watching closely and have been expecting this deal for weeks.

The tentative agreement comes about six weeks into the workers’ strike and just days after the union expanded the strike at the nation’s largest automaker. The deal reportedly contains a record-setting 25-percent wage increase along with cost-of-living increases.

GM is the last of the Detroit automakers to settle. Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, Ram and Jeep reached the agreement Saturday. Ford announced its deal last week. This tentative agreement lowers the chances of auto workers in the metro having to walk off the job.

President Dontay Wilson of the UAW Local 31-chapter spent all day Monday trying to learn the specifics of the agreement and how it could benefit members. Meanwhile, longtime labor advocates and scholars in KC anticipate this being a turning point for labor relations in America.

“The American Labor movement has figured out how to strike again,” said Judy Ancel, a retired Labor Relations educator.

Since this strike began nearly seven weeks ago, Ancel, who spent years as a labor educator at UMKC has been watching it closely. She expected that once Ford reached a tentative agreement, other companies would follow.

“This really increased the pressure on Stellantis and GM because they knew that Ford would be producing and getting cars on the market sooner,” Ancel noted. “But that’s just good strategy on the part of UAW.”

Local UAW leaders would not comment about specific details in the agreement, but reports indicate it resembles the contracts with Ford and Stellantis– including a 25% hourly pay increase. Ancel credits UAW’s new leadership for bargaining in a more active way with members to have a say in what they demand.

“In this strike, I think the members were much more involved,” Ancel explained. “I think they were consulted on a whole lot more and Shawn Fain was democratically elected for the first time by direct election of the membership.”

However, because these are just tentative agreements, there are still several more steps in the process before these deals become official, including a vote by all members.

“I want to make sure that there’s a pretty rapid end of the two-tier system or multiple-tier system,” Ancel said. “And that the temps really do rapidly attain some kind of regular employee status and come to full pay rapidly. I want to see that. I want to see what’s in it for the retirees in terms of cost-of-living adjustments.”

General Motors released a statement applauding the Tentative Agreement, saying, “GM is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the UAW that reflects the contributions of the team while enabling us to continue to invest in our future and provide good jobs in the U.S. We are looking forward to having everyone back to work across all of our operations, delivering great products for our customers, and winning as one team.”

If the agreement becomes official, it will be good until April 30, 2028.

