Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium allowing people to sleep near penguins, aquarium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Forget a night at the museum, how about a night at the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium.

The attraction is now allowing people to spend the night inside the Zoo’s new Sobela Aquarium. Families can also pay to spend the night inside Helzberg Penguin Plaza. Anyone at least three years and older can participate.

The zoo will provide education staff to stay with your group throughout the evening. The night will also include a night hike and a movie, if the sleepover is held indoors. If a campout is reserved groups will also be treated to a campfire at the zoo.

Groups must provide one adult for every 10 children in attendance. Overnighters must also provide their own bedding and bring snacks and drinks to enjoy throughout the evening.

ALSO READ: Kansas City Current announces 2nd restaurant at CPKC Stadium

All guests must arrive by 6 p.m. and eat supper before getting to the zoo.

It costs $550 for a night at Helzberg penguin Plaza. The space can accommodate as many as 50 people. Groups who want to stay inside Sobela Ocean Aquarium will need to pay a total of $1,000. The aquarium option can include as many as 30 people.

Friends of the Zoo members receive a 10% discount off the base price.

Information about how to make a reservation, as well as answers to other questions can be found online at KansasCityZoo.org.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.