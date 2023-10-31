Aging & Style
Kansas City woman charged with kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert

Jackson County Jail provided a picture of Trenise L Reid, who is charged with stealing a car...
Jackson County Jail provided a picture of Trenise L Reid, who is charged with stealing a car with a 1-year-old child inside.(Jackson County Jail)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman is charged with kidnapping and other crimes after allegedly stealing a car with a 1-year-old girl inside last week.

In addition to kidnapping, prosecutors charged Trenise L. Reid with vehicle hijacking and endangering the welfare of a child.

Court records show Reid stole a woman’s vehicle when it was parked outside Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts around 8 p.m. on Oct. 26. The victim later told police she was at the school to pick up another grandchild from a play at the school.

Officers said the victim got out of the car and tried to get Reid to leave her alone, but Reid allegedly forced her way inside.

As the victim tried to regain control of the vehicle, the suspect drove off. The victim told police she was knocked down and dragged for a short distance. She suffered serious injuries.

Lee’s Summit police found the stolen car about an hour later after an Amber Alert was issued. The car was stopped in the middle of the road near I-470 and Woods Chapel Road.

Police said Reid ran into a nearby restaurant and acted like she was holding up the business. Court documents show Reid acted like she had a weapon, and then grabbed knives from inside the restaurant. She threatened to kill everyone in the building before customers and workers ran outside. Then she barricaded herself inside a restaurant for several hours. She later surrendered to officers.

Reid is scheduled to make her first appearance in Jackson County Court on the charges Tuesday afternoon.

