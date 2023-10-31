Kansas City Current announces 2nd restaurant at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current announces another restaurant that fans will find inside CPKC Stadium when it opens next year.

Billie’s Grocery will be located near section 128. The women-led business is known for its quality menu that emphasizes dietary and lifestyle friendly food options. The restaurant plans to offer their signature Sesame Chicken Salad with gluten free chicken and a KC Current-themed bowl with a base of teal rice, among other items.

“I want to be a part of the first stadium purpose-built for a women’s soccer team in the world to help support everyone involved and as a female business owner, I see this as a great opportunity to continue to grow my business reach with even more Kansas City consumers and fans,” said Krause. “This gives young female athletes the chance to dream big and work harder for what they want. To witness such an effort in Kansas City to make this happen is a gift to all who get to enjoy it, including myself,” Robin Krause, Billie’s Grocery, said.

KC Current is expected to make additional announcements about food and beverage vendors that will be allowed inside the stadium in the coming weeks.

Barbecue favorite Joe’s Kansas City was the first restaurant announced at the new stadium. That Current made that announcement earlier this month. The Joe’s location will be located on the northeast side of the stadium.

The stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2024, will seat 11,500 fans.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.