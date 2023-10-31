Aging & Style
Jackson County wants school districts to be added to tax lawsuit

An attorney for Jackson County files a motion to add additional parties as defendants to a class-action lawsuit.
An attorney for Jackson County files a motion to add additional parties as defendants to a class-action lawsuit.(KCTV5)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An attorney for Jackson County has filed a motion to “join necessary parties.”

It asked that school districts, fire districts and municipalities be added as defendants to a lawsuit winding its way through the legal system because they will be affected by the outcome.

The motion came after lawyers filed a motion for a temporary restraining order on property tax bills being sent out. That motion asks the judge to halt the taxing process.

The new motion by the county argued:

“These taxing jurisdictions would suffer significant financial implications if the relief requested by Plaintiffs is granted because they have already set their tax rates and thus would suffer financial consequences from a Court Order limiting property tax collection.”

The filing listed the most affected parties as local school districts- Blue Springs, Center, Fort Osage R-1, Grain Valley, Grandview, Hickman Mills, Independence, Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, Lone Jack, Oak Grove, and Raytown School District.

Additional parties to a lawsuit generally make things more cumbersome for the courts for scheduling and can be perceived as a legal tactic.

If the motion is approved, it means taxpayers would be paying legal bills for both the county and school attorneys.

A judge is expected to rule on both motions- the restraining order and the county’s motion to join necessary parties on Thursday.

What’s in the lawsuit?

The lawsuit seeks class-action status for two sets of homeowners.

The first is for homeowners who received notices that were mailed out after state statute on June 15.

The second is on behalf of homeowners who saw property values increase more than 15%. State law and county ordinance outline rules on physical inspections.

Many homeowners have questioned if true physical inspections took place according to state law. The lawsuit drills down on a fine point of state law- that homeowners were to receive notification before inspections took place so they could also request interior inspections.

The county has denied lawsuit claims and county leadership has pointed to previous court victories where the courts have sided with the county.

Assessment problems.

Jackson County homeowners have reported numerous problems regarding the assessment. Some question how the county came up with new values? Especially when they look at the unevenness in their own neighborhoods.

KCTV5 has reported on a data error that was eventually admitted to and corrected by the county. More than 500 homes were valued at $356,270. Two were empty lots. Most were recent sales that left homeowners scratching their heads.

Lately, homeowners have shared complaints regarding the appeals process itself.

More than 55,000 appeals have been filed in Jackson County.

A state audit is underway, and numerous lawsuits have been filed besides the class action.

