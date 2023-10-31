Jackson County Sheriff asking for public’s help finding non-compliant sex offender
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Anyone with information about a non-compliant sex offender living in KC is asked to contact Jackson County authorities.
60-year-old Bud Anthony Gates is a 6′5 bald, Black male with brown eyes. He lives on East 69th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri. His last whereabouts are currently unknown.
Anyone with information about Gates’ whereabouts is asked to call the Sex Offender Registration Enforcement unit at SORE@Jacksongov.org or 816-881-3849.
