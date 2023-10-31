Jackson County law requires sex offenders to stay inside on Halloween

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If your kids are trick or treating on the Missouri side of the state line, there’s a simple way to identify sex offenders.

It’s a law that’s been in place for decades in the Show Me state, requiring registered sex offenders to follow three rules on October 31.

Avoid all Halloween-related contact with children

Remain inside between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Leave outdoor lights off after 5 p.m.

Penny Cole with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said one of the best ways to keep kids safe is to stop them from knocking on doors of homes with lights off.

“We like for our parents to go out with their children as an extra measure of safety,” Cole said. “Most of all, we want them to be aware of the homes they shouldn’t go to.”

In the past, Missouri required registered sex offenders to place a sign on their door that read “No candy or treats at this residence.”

That section is being appealed and won’t be enforced this year, but law enforcement agencies in Jackson County will still be on the lookout.

“Those municipalities within Jackson County will be doing random checks on the clients, making sure they’re in compliance.”

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, there are 3,007 registered sex offenders in the county.

On Halloween, law enforcement agencies will randomly select 120 clients to make sure they’re following protocols.

Registered sex offenders who violate the law could face a Class-A misdemeanor.

