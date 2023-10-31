‘It’s not COVID, the flu or RSV’: Seasonal bug makes its way to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A seasonal bug has returned to Kansas City, and it’s not COVID, the flu or RSV.

Dr. Sayo Weihs, a clinical pharmacist for infectious diseases at University Health Truman Medical Center, advises people to stay home if they feel sick. Going out to trick-or-treat or braving a trip to a holiday party could just prolong an illness or spread it to someone else.

“Also getting plenty of rest, plenty of fluid– that’s the best medicine,” Dr. Weihs said. “Now for things like fever and, you know, having any muscle pain, things like that – over-the-counter ibuprofen or acetaminophen.”

The common cold rears its head when the temperature drops, but the number of patients suffering from it is hard to determine– it’s likely higher than what clinics and hospitals estimate since many people choose to treat themselves.

Transmission of illnesses can be curbed by washing your hands and limiting the number of times you touch your face.

“Another big thing that I would like to spread is, you know, it’s actually the biggest time we don’t want to be kissing, especially the little infants,” Dr. Weihs said. “Some of the diseases such as RSV can be transmitted like that.”

University Health Truman Medical Center takes walk-in patients seeking COVID (Moderna) and flu shots on Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

CONTINUE READING: Missouri Appeals Court issues decisions on challenges to abortion rights ballot issues

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.