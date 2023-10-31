Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

‘It’s not COVID, the flu or RSV’: Seasonal bug makes its way to KC

By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A seasonal bug has returned to Kansas City, and it’s not COVID, the flu or RSV.

Dr. Sayo Weihs, a clinical pharmacist for infectious diseases at University Health Truman Medical Center, advises people to stay home if they feel sick. Going out to trick-or-treat or braving a trip to a holiday party could just prolong an illness or spread it to someone else.

“Also getting plenty of rest, plenty of fluid– that’s the best medicine,” Dr. Weihs said. “Now for things like fever and, you know, having any muscle pain, things like that – over-the-counter ibuprofen or acetaminophen.”

The common cold rears its head when the temperature drops, but the number of patients suffering from it is hard to determine– it’s likely higher than what clinics and hospitals estimate since many people choose to treat themselves.

Transmission of illnesses can be curbed by washing your hands and limiting the number of times you touch your face.

“Another big thing that I would like to spread is, you know, it’s actually the biggest time we don’t want to be kissing, especially the little infants,” Dr. Weihs said. “Some of the diseases such as RSV can be transmitted like that.”

University Health Truman Medical Center takes walk-in patients seeking COVID (Moderna) and flu shots on Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

CONTINUE READING: Missouri Appeals Court issues decisions on challenges to abortion rights ballot issues

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
Statesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old and left a...
Police identify two men shot to death Sunday evening in Independence
FILE — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police looking for man who tried to rob one KCK bank, then robbed another
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

‘It’s not COVID, the flu or RSV’: Seasonal bug makes its way to KC
Both Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional’s NICU babies were gifted homemade...
Local NICU celebrates Halloween with babies and their families
Both Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional’s NICU babies were gifted homemade...
HCA Midwest Health Halloween in the NICU
Jay Ashcroft
Missouri Appeals Court issues decisions on challenges to abortion rights ballot issues