Investigation opened after Topeka home vandalized with messages of hate

Topeka Police investigate a vandalism that included messages of hate on Oct. 31, 2023.
Topeka Police investigate a vandalism that included messages of hate on Oct. 31, 2023.(Topeka Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a home in the Oakland neighborhood was vandalized with messages of hate on Halloween.

Just after 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, the Topeka Police Department says it was called to the 1000 block of NE Arter Ave. with reports of vandalism.

When first responders arrived, they said they found messages of hate displayed on the victim’s fence. TPD said while the photo does depict the fence in question, the vandalism has been intentionally covered.

TPD said it takes incidents of this nature seriously and has notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation due to the hate crime.

Investigators have encouraged those with information about the incident to report it to law enforcement at 785-368-9551 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

