Germany-based travel company gives tips for Chiefs fans heading to Frankfurt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs Kingdom is gearing up to shift to a European schedule for the next week.

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Nov. 5, at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. Kickoff is at 8:30 a.m. CT, Frankfurt leaders say they are ready to welcome the NFL game, along with thousands of Chiefs and Miami Dolphins fans.

While NFL fans have been planning the trip for months, there are some key details that may have been overlooked, according to a Berlin-based travel company called Omio.

For anyone flying into Frankfurt’s largest airport, Omio says the quickest way to reach a hotel in Frankfurt’s city center is by using public transportation. The city offers subways, trams, commuter trains, and buses to help travelers reach key destinations.

To simplify the trip, Omio says to look for one ticket system. Travelers will use it to ride the U-Bahn, bus, tram, and S-bahn systems. A single ticket costs €2.40. There is also a cheaper €1.50 ticket for short journeys under 2km, according to the travel company.

On Sunday, Omio suggests using public transportation again to reach Deutsche Bank Park. The closest train station to the stadium is Frankfurt (Main) Stadion. The stadium is a 12 minute walk from the train station.

The NFL and the Chiefs have all kinds of events planned to keep fans entertained, but don’t forget to explore the city.

Frankfurt has a number of museums including Museumsufer Frankfurt. The location includes nearly 40 museums gathered in one place. Schirn Kunsthalle is an exhibition house for modern and contemporary art in Europe, according to Omio.

Fans who want to experience a little more lively fun before a Sunday tailgate are invited to head to Robert Johnson. Omio says it is the most popular club in the city.

While most fans heading to Germany for the game have been planning trips for months, there is technically still time to get to Frankfurt to be part of the weekend fun. According to Omio, there is a flight that leaves Kansas City around 2 p.m. CT Friday, Nov. 3rd. The journey includes a two-hour layover in Denver and travelers will touchdown in Frankfurt at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Omio says travelers will likely have to shell out $1,000-$2,000 per person for the roundtrip flight.

