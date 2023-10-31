Aging & Style
Free weatherization assistance available in Kansas City

By Nydja Hood
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s getting colder, which means many people will soon be turning up the thermostat– and that comes at a cost. Now, in Kansas City, there are resources to help low-income families save on energy costs.

Free weatherization services such as insulation, window repairs, and installation of LED light bulbs are available to families in need with the goal of helping them keep more money in their pockets. In Missouri, they’re offered through the Department of Natural Resources. In Kansas, they’re offered through the East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corporation.

The ECKAN project coordinator reports this program has helped some clients save as much as $200 on their utility bills.

“There is definitely a need to help make these homes more affordable for them especially those living on social security, the elderly living on social security on a fixed income, they just don’t have the extra resources to put into maintaining and upkeeping the home or even replacing some of the equipment that needs to be replaced from time to time,” said ECKAN weatherization program coordinator Jason Golom.

Homes are assessed for energy-related safety issues. People who receive utility assistance or supplemental security income are eligible. Total household income must be at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level. The program primarily serves seniors and people living with disabilities.

The funding for the Kansas program is provided through the Department of Energy, the Low Income Energy Assistance Program and the Kansas Housing Resources Cooperation. In Missouri, primary funding comes from the U.S. Department of Energy.

According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, more than 193,000 Missouri homes have been weatherized through the Weatherization Assistance Program since 1977.

“Anytime you can add insulation to a home and you’ll seal it where you don’t have that air coming in where it’s cold in the winter, warm in the summer, it’s gonna help reduce the burden on your equipment, your heating cooling equipment which is gonna reduce the use there,” said Golom.

ECKAN has a goal of serving 282 homes with the help of grant funding. Applications are accepted year-round. For more information and to find out if you qualify, Kansas residents can visit ECKAN’s website here. Missouri residents can get more information through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources here.

