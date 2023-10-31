Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Wednesday morning could near record low temps

By Alena Lee
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
It’s a bone-chilling night for trick-or-treaters with temperatures slipping into the upper 20s and low 30s after sunset. While the wind will relax it will be just high enough to drop wind chill values 5-8 degrees below the actual air temperature. Wednesday morning is still looking to get close, if not match, records with a low of 20 degrees expected in Kansas City.

We just need to get through that very cold morning before warmer temperatures move back in. Highs on Wednesday should be back in the mid to upper 40s with 50s returning Thursday and 60s on Friday. These warmer temperatures only last into the weekend because another cold front could bring a chance of rain Monday but also another cooldown.

