FIRST WARN FORECAST: A spooky chill in the air this Halloween but a turn toward the sun is ahead

A spooky chill in the air this Halloween but a turn toward the sun is ahead
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A First Warn is in place this evening into Wednesday morning with very cold temperatures impacting trick-or-treaters and then we chase record lows to kick off November! A 32-year-old record of coldest temperatures on Halloween could be in jeopardy with high temperatures not breaking the upper 30s. Wednesday morning the old record of 20 back in 1991 is being tested with a forecast low of 21. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s on Halloween afternoon, but with the breezy conditions thanks to the cold front the wind chill will stay in the 20s for the majority of the day.

For trick-or-treaters, a jacket will be needed as temperatures will be in the mid-30s by 6 p.m. and continue to get cold as the evening progresses. The jackets might get some downtime by the end of the week into the weekend as temperatures will be warming up closer to average and even slightly above average on Saturday and Sunday. A very slight chance of showers is possible on Sunday and Monday with only a 20% chance of it right now.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Warmer by Week's End
Warmer by Week's End(KCTV 5)

A spooky chill in the air this Halloween but a turn toward the sun is ahead
