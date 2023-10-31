Extreme weather in the U.S. impacts local pumpkin patch

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The U.S. experienced a series of extreme weather events this year, from heatwaves to torrential downpours. Some local farms felt the impact on their crops and even the pumpkins you picked for Halloween.

KCTV5 took a trip to Meuschke farms in Lawrence, which is about 9 miles from the University of Kansas. They grow their own pumpkins for their pumpkin patch and said the extreme weather conditions we had over the summer hurt them.

For six years, Meuschke Farms in Lawrence, Kansas, has relied solely on Mother Nature to help grow their pumpkins, typically planting anywhere from 15,000 to 18,000 seeds.

“We do the best we can to provide the love that the pumpkins need, which is just rain and sunshine,” said Shane Meuschke.

Shane and his two sons run the farm. He said the heat doesn’t bother the pumpkins when they start to grow in June as long as they’re getting rain– something they didn’t see a lot of this year.

“For us, the drought and the heat really hurt us this year,” said Shane. “We had that good stretch there that we were hitting 115 plus, and with no rain, the pumpkins were just like ‘what’s going on here? Please give us water.’”

Shane said pumpkins are a labor-intensive crop, so unpredictable weather patterns and future droughts can be concerning as a farmer– especially without an irrigation system.

“That’s a lot of money sitting there, and you just see it wilting and wasting and you don’t know how to access water or get it up here,” said Shane.

To stop worrying about whether or not they will get rain or too much rain– which can also be bad for the pumpkins– Shane said their goal now is to build a well to help with irrigation.

“The number one thing I want to put here is a well, because we do have water but its 100 feet in the ground. So it can provide us that, but we need to be able to access it and not be reliant on what comes from the sky,” said Shane.

Although they saw a decline in their pumpkins this year which led to less variety, Shane said they were still able to meet the demand.

“Some years are better than others and you take what you can get,” said Shane. “It’s all worth it when the kids come out here and get their pumpkins.”

After Halloween, the pumpkins that are left will be donated to local food banks and used to feed farm animals.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.