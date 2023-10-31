Discrimination lawsuit against Kansas nail salon settled

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas nail salon reached a settlement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

The settlement comes after allegations that Pretty Nails, Inc. of Shawnee discriminated against an individual with a disability. In it, the company agreed to adopt a non-discrimination policy and post it in a conspicuous place.

Pretty Nails also has to train current and future employees on the requirements of Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits disability discrimination in places of public accommodation.

The Department of Justice said the settlement resolves allegations that Pretty Nails discriminated against a woman with cerebral palsy, who uses a motorized wheelchair, by refusing to provide nail services.

