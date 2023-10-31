Aging & Style
Chiefs remain stagnant at trade deadline

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates with teammate wide receiver...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates with teammate wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) after a touchdown reception during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The trade deadline came and went without any action from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following a 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday that featured five turnovers for the Chiefs and multiple critical drops, Kansas City made no moves before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. CT deadline.

Rookie second-round pick Rashee Rice has made strides in the Chiefs’ offense and saw a 61 percent snap share against the Broncos, the most among any wide receiver on the roster. On Oct. 18, Kansas City made a deal that brought back wide receiver Mecole Hardman in an exchange of late-round draft picks.

Hardman muffed a punt in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to Denver. Sunday’s loss was the first in quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ career to the Broncos and first on the road to a divisional opponent -- in his sixth year as the Chiefs starting quarterback.

Last season, the Chiefs added Kadarius Toney to the wide receiver room before the trade deadline, acquiring him in a deal with the New York Giants. On Sunday, Toney played just 20 percent of the snaps on offense, the lowest of any active Chiefs wide receiver.

NFL Network’s James Palmer reported that the Chiefs were “never really in the market” for making a move at the wide receiver position.

