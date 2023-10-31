Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth couple had big plans for a barndominium– a hot new concept in housing where the outside resembles a barn. Inside, there are sweeping ceilings and an open concept.

“I wanted a huge, glorious kitchen with a huge island and windows. And he really wanted to have a larger shop area,” said Mallory Simmons.

They found a builder named Bobby Bates and checked his background. They didn’t discover any problems.

“He seemed knowledgeable. He knew he knew what he was talking about. I mean, he even gave us a spreadsheet of a timeline on when he was going to have guys here for concrete when he was going to have the materials were going to be delivered,” said Drew Simmons.

The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed project. Every day they stare at the leveled lot covered in gravel that's ready for concrete to be poured.

The Simmons were traveling through national parks while making plans for their home. Most of the conversations with Bobby Bates were through text and email.

Their bank released funds for $149,738.88 to buy supplies.

The Simmons say once the check cleared, Bates had excuses.

“His daughter was in the hospital or having trouble breathing. His wife was in a car accident. He had COVID and was having trouble breathing,” recalls Mallory Simmons.

They eventually filed a police report then went back online and discovered Bates faced new charges in Pike County, Missouri, for stealing and deceptive business practices.

A deeper look at the probable cause statement reveals it’s for a barndominium that was never built.

KCTV5 contacted the family behind those Pike County charges, who said Bates was to build a small house for a disabled young man on the family’s property. They paid him $62,963.98.

Court documents point to another case in Audrian County.

KCTV5 connected with the superintendent of the Van-Far R-1 school district where Bates signed a contract to build a pole barn. It was never built.

The district contacted the sheriff and filed a report. They also turned the mess into their insurance company and hired a local builder to complete the job.

“I just looked at him and I just started bawling. And he (Drew) said, ‘Did we get got?’ And I said I think so,” recalled Mallory Simmons.

“I mean just you feel it in your stomach. It made us sick to our stomachs. It was horrible. I cried,” said Drew Simmons.

The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed project. Every day they stare at the leveled lot covered in gravel that’s ready for concrete to be poured.

The couple originally contacted KCTV5 to warn other families but while we were working on a report, the Leavenworth Prosecutor filed criminal charges in their case, too.

Bates faces criminal charges of theft by deception, computer crime and deceptive commercial practice.

KCTV5 was unable to connect with Bates for comment because he is still in the Pike County, Missouri Jail.

The National Association of Home Builders offers this advice for finding a trusted contractor– Don’t Get Scammed: Find a Qualified Contractor - NAHB

