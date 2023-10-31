Active standoff in Independence, police asking public to avoid the area

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence Police are asking the public to stay clear of an active situation on 18th Street between South Evanston Avenue and South Home Avenue.

An officer confirmed that around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a call was made to alert police of an individual barricaded inside a residence.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the incident is still ongoing. IPD says they will “advise when the situation has resolved.”

This is a breaking news story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.

