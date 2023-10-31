Active standoff in Independence, police asking public to avoid the area
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence Police are asking the public to stay clear of an active situation on 18th Street between South Evanston Avenue and South Home Avenue.
An officer confirmed that around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a call was made to alert police of an individual barricaded inside a residence.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the incident is still ongoing. IPD says they will “advise when the situation has resolved.”
This is a breaking news story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.
