Yellow Corp’s truck fleet to be auctioned off to highest bidder

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A bankruptcy court approved a plan from Yellow Corp. to auction off its fleet that formerly helped move billions of dollars worth of freight across the country.

The company, which was based in Overland Park, filed for bankruptcy and abruptly closed in August.

According to a filing in US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, Yellow Corp. reached negotiations with an auctioneer to liquidate its fleet of tractor trailers and other equipment.

The court approved a plan including Nations Capital LLC, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (America) Inc., IronPlanet Inc., Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Canada) Ltd. and IronPlanet Canada Ltd. to handle the massive auction.

According to the filing, the auction companies will be responsible for consolidating and storing all property leading up to an auction.

The document shows that by consolidating the inventory, Yellow’s rent obligation will decline. The filing also shows consolidation will allow the auction companies time to get the best possible price for Yellow’s rolling stock.

Yellow employed over 30,000 across the United States, including thousands of people in the Kansas City region.

Yellow’s customers included major stores like Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, and the US Military.

