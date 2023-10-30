Two schools become one in North Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The North Kansas City School District adds to its groundbreaking events this school year with another for the yet-to-be-named building on North Norton Avenue.

The district has some time to come up with a name as the new building won’t open until August of 2025. The district is asking community members and families for input on what the name should be but for now, there was a groundbreaking event for the school that will be there taking in both Lakewood and Winnwood Elementary students.

The Lakewood and Winnwood facilities are aging as they are both more than 60 years old. The two needed a lot of repairs and renovations, so the district believes bringing the two together is the right decision for an equitable educational experience.

“This will give us additional resources by having more kids in one building. Like assistant principals, more counselors, more nurses, just better opportunities for the kids to get additional services,” said NKC Schools Superintendent Dan Clemens.

The school is designed to reflect the elements of nature encompassing the school, according to the district. The nearby lake and woods, “provide a palette of calming colors used throughout the building. The school’s neighborhoods are themed around water features such as Rivers, Polar Ice Caps, and Bayous. The school will take advantage of its scenic surroundings with an outdoor classroom overlooking the lake.”

A nature walk on the property will allow students to meander past garden areas as well.

Funding is coming from a zero-tax increase bond passed last year.

“Both facilities were in pretty bad shape and so we needed to do something. We really didn’t have enough money to build a school in both communities and looking at the population. Our demographer says that both of those communities are going to remain about the same,” said Clemens.

The new school will be designed to meet the needs of all students, including space for Pre-K students and those with special needs. The school will incorporate the latest technology into its classrooms, providing students with access to the most up-to-date educational tools and resources.

The new building will also have enhanced security features including separated car and bus traffic.

“Buildings have changed over time, with the technology, and different things. Our HVAC units are much cleaner and easier to run. It’s just a great place for kids, more comfortable,” said Clemens.

A new beginning is around the corner for those students and a final groundbreaking event for Dr. Clemens who is retiring in a few months.

“Just makes me feel great for our kids and our teachers and I’m just really happy for the Lakewood and Winnwood communities.”

