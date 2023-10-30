Aging & Style
Times and dates set for annual Jackson County Christmas celebrations

Jackson County Parks and Recreation announced that its annual Christmas in the Sky and...
Jackson County Parks and Recreation announced that its annual Christmas in the Sky and Christmas in the Park event will kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 22.(Jackson County Parks and Recreation)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - ‘Tis the season to start thinking about your holiday activities!

Jackson County Parks and Recreation announced on Monday morning that its annual Christmas in the Sky and Christmas in the Park event will kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Christmas in the Sky is set to take place at Longview Lake Beach (11101 Raytown Road), and will include a holiday stage show featuring 100 singers and dancers from Monica’s School of Dance in Lee’s Summit. Also included will be the cast of the Quality Hill Playhouse holiday cabaret, “Christmas in Song,” Soul Harpist Calvin Arsenia and the Dickens Carolers.

The stage show gets underway at 6 p.m., and the fireworks display will begin at 7:45 p.m.

ALSO READ: Mariah Carey’s Christmas music tour schedules show in Kansas City

Also starting Nov. 22 will be the 36th Annual Christmas in the Park, with 1 million lights and 200 animated displays.

The drive begins at the Frank White, Jr. Softball Complex (3901 SW Longview Park Road).

There is no charge for this drive-thru event, but voluntary exit donations are accepted. A portion of those proceeds will be divided among 40 area charities.

The Christmas in the Park runs from Nov. 22 through Dec. 31, open Sunday - Thursday from 5:30-10 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 5:30-11 p.m.

For more information, click here.

ALSO READ: KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
