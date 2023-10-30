Aging & Style
Second person dies following crash in Independence

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A second person died from injuries suffered in a two-car crash in Independence on Oct. 14.

Police said 30-year-old Devin J. Bruntmyer, of Independence, died after he was critically injured in the crash.

Investigators responded to the crash on Interstate 70 at MO-291 Highway around 5 a.m. Police said Bruntmyer lost control of his black Mazda 3 as he tried to merge onto westbound I-70. His car left the highway before crossing over all three lanes of the interstate. His car hit the median wall.

After the Mazda crashed, investigators said it was hit by a silver Acura ILX. Shortly after, a third vehicle hit both cars.

The man driving the Acura, 67-year-old Richard Brouillette of Blue Springs, also died in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Independence police.

