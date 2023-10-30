Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Scorin’ in the rain: Sporting KC beats St. Louis 4-1 in best-of-3 opener

Sporting Kansas City players from left, Rémi Walter, Logan Ndenbe, Dany Rosero and Alán Pulido...
Sporting Kansas City players from left, Rémi Walter, Logan Ndenbe, Dany Rosero and Alán Pulido celebrate after Walter scored a goal during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match against St. Louis City Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Logan Ndenbe scored his first goal as a professional to help Sporting Kansas City beat St. Louis 4-1 on a rain-soaked Sunday night in Match 1 of their best-of-3 first-round series in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Kansas City, which scored just three goals in its first 10 games this season and beat San Jose on penalty kicks in the Wild Card game, can advance to the conference semifinals with a win in Match 2 at home on Nov. 5.

Rémi Walter scored in the 36th minute to give Sporting KC the lead for good and Gadi Kinda added a goal in the 39th to make it 3-1. Walter scored when Kinda’s shot from the left side of the box was kick-saved by goalkeeper Roman Bürki but the ball rolled directly to Walter at the top of the box and he threaded a roller through four defenders and past Bürki into the net.

Alan Pulido headed Kinda’s corner kick at the near post to Dániel Sallói, who tapped in from point-blank range to cap the scoring in the 61st minute.

Kansas City’s Logan Ndenbe, a 23-year-old defender, opened the scoring in the 27th minute when he put away a shot from the top corner. Still, Tim Parker answered when he cleaned up a corner kick from Indiana Vassilev that was deflected by the Sporting defense to make it 1-1 moments later.

St. Louis, which has lost three games in a row for the first time this season, is the eighth expansion team to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season and the first since Inter Miami and Nashville accomplished the feat in 2020.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, a passerby reported seeing flames from the Public Storage...
Dozens of Overland Park storage units ‘damaged or destroyed’ in overnight fire
No further information has been released concerning the woman’s identity or her suspected cause...
KCKPD: Death investigation underway for woman found dead outside of KCKPD
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
City crews are trying to make the intersection at Truman Rd. and Grand Boulevard in downtown...
City crews making attempts to make downtown streets safer & eliminate side shows
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads

Latest News

File: Kansas City man killed after walking into traffic on I-70
KCK man killed after walking into traffic on I-70
Halloween Forecast
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Dry and cold start to the week with temperatures below freezing
Dry and cold start to the week with temperatures below freezing
Dry and cold start to the week with temperatures below freezing
Next week, the Chiefs play on the road, but not in the United States. The Chiefs will play the...
Local bars & restaurants to open early next Sunday for Chiefs international game