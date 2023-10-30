Police looking for man who tried to rob one KCK bank, then robbed another

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has made the public aware of a bank robbery that took place Monday morning.

The FBI reported that a man attempted to rob the Bank of America in the 7800 block of State Avenue about 10:45 a.m.

About 10 minutes later, the same suspect — described as wearing a dark jacket, gray t-shirt underneath, orange skull cap, black COVID mask and sunglasses — robbed the Community First Bank in the 600 block of Kansas Avenue.

He then threatened an explosive device and left a suspicious package at the second bank. It was later deemed not hazardous, according to the FBI.

The suspect left with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911.

