Police identify two men shot to death Sunday evening in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The two people killed in a shooting Sunday evening have been identified.

The Independence Police Department stated that 23-year-old Adonis Knight and 30-year-old Mario Batrez were shot to death in the 21100 block of East 50th Terrace Drive.

They are both said to be from the Kansas City Metro area.

Officers reported that about 8:30 p.m., law enforcement was made aware of a shooting and someone was heard yelling for help.

When law enforcement arrived, they found two men inside a residence with gunshot wounds.

One person was taken into custody, and police asked that anyone with information contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

