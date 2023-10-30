Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Police identify two men shot to death Sunday evening in Independence

FILE — One person was taken into custody, and police asked that anyone with information contact...
FILE — One person was taken into custody, and police asked that anyone with information contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.(Gray Media)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The two people killed in a shooting Sunday evening have been identified.

The Independence Police Department stated that 23-year-old Adonis Knight and 30-year-old Mario Batrez were shot to death in the 21100 block of East 50th Terrace Drive.

They are both said to be from the Kansas City Metro area.

Officers reported that about 8:30 p.m., law enforcement was made aware of a shooting and someone was heard yelling for help.

ALSO READ: Police looking for man who tried to rob one KCK bank, then robbed another

When law enforcement arrived, they found two men inside a residence with gunshot wounds.

One person was taken into custody, and police asked that anyone with information contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, a passerby reported seeing flames from the Public Storage...
Dozens of Overland Park storage units ‘damaged or destroyed’ in overnight fire
No further information has been released concerning the woman’s identity or her suspected cause...
KCKPD: Death investigation underway for woman found dead outside of KCKPD
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
City crews are trying to make the intersection at Truman Rd. and Grand Boulevard in downtown...
City crews making attempts to make downtown streets safer & eliminate side shows
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Much colder Tuesday into Wednesday evening
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Judge rules Kansas can’t enforce new law on abortion pills or make patients wait
Honorable Ginger Gooch
Judge Ginger Gooch appointed to Missouri Supreme Court
Using Cell Phone
How to sign up for Lee’s Summit new emergency alert system