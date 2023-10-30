Aging & Style
No. 25 Illini knock off No. 1 Kansas 82-75 in exhibition action

Illinois beat Kansas in an exhibition game on Sunday
Illinois beat Kansas in an exhibition game on Sunday(25 News Now)
By JD Raucci
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(25News Now) - Former Illinois head coach Bill Self returned to Champaign for the first time since leaving the Illini 20 years ago on Sunday. He brought his No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks to State Farm Center for a charity exhibition game to benefit the Maui Relief Fund. But Coach Self did not go home with a win.

The preseason No. 25 Illini knocked off the preseason No. 1 Jayhawks 82-75 for an impressive exhibition victory. The Orange & Blue were led by an outstanding performance from preseason All-American Terrence Shannon Jr. who poured in a game-high 28 points in the victory.

The Illini now turn their focus to the regular season opener when they host Eastern Illinois on Monday, November 6th at 7 p.m.

