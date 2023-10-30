New Kids on the Block announce summer tour with Kansas City stop
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A blast from the past will bring “The Magic Summer” to Kansas City in 2024.
New Kids on the Block will reunite for a summer tour that will visit nearly four dozen locations. The group says fans can expect to hear their favorites as well as lesser known hits for diehard fans.
If the tour sounds familiar, it’s the same name as the band’s 1990 tour. Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan & Danny say they will recreate the magic of that tour for both old and new fans.
Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will open for the the former boy band.
The tour begins June 14 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, with a stop at Starlight Theatre in Kansas City on June 25. New Kids on the Block will also play in the St. Louis area on June 22.
Tickets will be available for Fanclub and CITI Card members beginning on Wednesday, November 1. For complete presale details citientertainment.com.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
Full tour dates and details are as follows:
Date City Venue
June 14 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
June 15 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
June 18 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 19 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 21 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
June 22 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 23 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Amphitheater
June 25 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
June 26 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
June 28 Denver, CO Ball Arena
June 29 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
July 1 Highland, CA Yaamava’ Theater **
July 2 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
July 3 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 5 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
July 6 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
July 7 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 9 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 10 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
July 12 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 13 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
July 14 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
July 16 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater
July 17 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater
July 19 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 20 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 21 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
July 25 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
July 26 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 27 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
July 28 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 1 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
August 2 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
August 3 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
August 4 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 8 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 9 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
August 10 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
August 11 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
August 15 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann
August 16 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 17 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
August 22 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 23 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
August 24 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater
August 25 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
