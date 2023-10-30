New Kids on the Block announce summer tour with Kansas City stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A blast from the past will bring “The Magic Summer” to Kansas City in 2024.

New Kids on the Block will reunite for a summer tour that will visit nearly four dozen locations. The group says fans can expect to hear their favorites as well as lesser known hits for diehard fans.

If the tour sounds familiar, it’s the same name as the band’s 1990 tour. Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan & Danny say they will recreate the magic of that tour for both old and new fans.

Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will open for the the former boy band.

The tour begins June 14 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, with a stop at Starlight Theatre in Kansas City on June 25. New Kids on the Block will also play in the St. Louis area on June 22.

Tickets will be available for Fanclub and CITI Card members beginning on Wednesday, November 1. For complete presale details citientertainment.com.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Full tour dates and details are as follows:

Date City Venue

June 14 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

June 15 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

June 18 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 19 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 21 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

June 22 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 23 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Amphitheater

June 25 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

June 26 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

June 28 Denver, CO Ball Arena

June 29 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

July 1 Highland, CA Yaamava’ Theater **

July 2 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

July 3 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 5 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

July 6 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

July 7 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 9 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 10 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

July 12 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 13 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

July 14 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

July 16 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

July 17 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

July 19 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 21 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

July 25 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

July 26 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 27 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

July 28 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 1 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 2 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

August 3 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

August 4 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 8 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 9 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

August 10 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

August 11 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

August 15 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann

August 16 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 17 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

August 22 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 23 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

August 24 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 25 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.