Missouri man arrested on child pornography crimes

Picture of Frank C. Jenkins provided by the Johnson County, Mo., Sheriff's Office.
Picture of Frank C. Jenkins provided by the Johnson County, Mo., Sheriff's Office.(Johnson County, Mo. Sheriff's Office)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri man is charged with child phonography-related crimes including trying to delete of some of the alleged evidence against him.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said officers arrested 35-year-old Frank C. Jenkins, of Sedalia, Mo., last week.

Pettis County Prosecutors charged Jenkins with three counts of child pornography possession, one count of promoting child pornography, and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators said an investigation into Jenkins started when they received a tip from an online platform earlier this year. They said the tip indicated a user uploaded a digital file from a residence in Knob Noster, Mo., that likely included child pornography.

ALSO READ: Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said investigators traced the filed to Jenkins. They contacted Jenkins at his employer in Knob Noster last week.

During an interview officers said Jenkins admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography using his cell phone. They also said Jenkins admitted he deleted some digital files when he was notified that investigators planed to talk to him.

Investigators said they found child pornography files on Jenkins’ cell phone during the interview as well.

Jenkins is currently held in the Johnson County, Mo., Jail, on a $50,000 cash only bond.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

