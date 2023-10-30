Aging & Style
Local bars & restaurants to open early next Sunday for Chiefs international game

Next week, the Chiefs play on the road, but not in the United States. The Chiefs will play the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Next week, the Chiefs play on the road, but not in the United States. The Chiefs will play the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 8:30 a.m. central.

While the NFL is excited to host a game overseas, some local businesses were not excited about the Chiefs’ game in Germany at first.

“Believe it or not, at first when it came out, I was like ‘Oh my god, this is not conducive for bar hours,’” said Patrick Sanders, the owner of Patrick’s Bar & No Grill. “I think we’re going to have a great crowd and I think it’s going to be a fun crowd.”

Patrick’s Bar & No Grill will open at 8 a.m. next Sunday, so that fans can go to their favorite spot to watch the Chiefs take on the Dolphins.

“I’ve always said the two times you can drink early is on a sporting event or a vacation,” said Sanders. “We’ll start drinking at 8 in the morning and hopefully cheer the Chiefs on to a huge victory over Miami.”

Up at Zona Rosa, Minsky’s Pizza will open early along with several other Minsky’s locations. The pizza restaurant said it is ready for next week’s early start in the Northland.

“We all get here at 8 a.m. to prep, so we’re all used to coming in that early,” said location manager Ryan Peppers. “It’ll be exciting to see how it turns out for the Chiefs game.”

While the Chiefs will play early next weekend, both establishments expect a good turnout. They say the Chiefs are good business.

“We might have to take a nap afterwards,” said Sanders.

“They won the Super Bowl a couple times, and everybody loves Travis Kelce,” said Peppers.

“They’re all exciting,” added Sanders. “They’re all fun. Them being good has helped us immensely.”

