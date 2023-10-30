KCPD investigates after 1 man was found dead near 61st Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man was found dead near the 3500 block of east of 61st Street, Sunday evening.

Around 7 p.m., KCPD received multiple calls of shots in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found a man laying in the street, suffering from gun shot wounds.

First responders attempted life saving measures, however, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

KCPD believes there were numerous witnesses in the area, during the shooting, that left the scene before police arrived.

Detectives are canvassing for witnesses and Crime Scene investigators are processing the scene for evidence.

