KCK man killed after walking into traffic on I-70

File: Kansas City man killed after walking into traffic on I-70
File: Kansas City man killed after walking into traffic on I-70
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A deadly pedestrian crash killed one man just before 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 in Wyandotte County.

Police said a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was driving eastbound in the right lane of the interstate when 18-year-old Andrew W. Martsold from Kansas City, Kansas, walked into the lane of travel in front of the truck.

The driver attempted to avoid him but hit Martsold on the passenger side.

The driver was not hurt.

Martsold’s family has been notified.

