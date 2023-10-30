Kansas dignitaries break ground in ceremony for new federal prison in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The construction of a new U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth is underway.

U.S. Sens Jerry Moran, Roger Marshall, Gov. Laura Kelly and others took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning.

According to Moran’s office, Congress appropriated $532 million for the construction of a new facility and satellite federal prison camp.

The new facility will be built on undeveloped land owned to the east of the existing facility.

Construction takes place over a three-year period with the current contract completion anticipated in May of 2026, Moran’s office stated.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.