Kansas dignitaries break ground in ceremony for new federal prison in Leavenworth

Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, Gov. Laura Kelly, Rep. Jake LaTurner and others...
Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, Gov. Laura Kelly, Rep. Jake LaTurner and others participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new federal correctional insitution in Leavenworth, Kansas, on Oct. 30, 2023.(Andy Sherer/KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The construction of a new U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth is underway.

U.S. Sens Jerry Moran, Roger Marshall, Gov. Laura Kelly and others took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning.

According to Moran’s office, Congress appropriated $532 million for the construction of a new facility and satellite federal prison camp.

The new facility will be built on undeveloped land owned to the east of the existing facility.

Construction takes place over a three-year period with the current contract completion anticipated in May of 2026, Moran’s office stated.

