Kansas City opens free COVID-19, flu, RSV testing clinics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Health Department steps up to help residents stay well this fall.

Kansas City residents who suspect they are suffering from the flu, COVID, or RSV can get tested for free at the Kansas City Health Department’s office. It is located at 2400 Troost Avenue.

The drive-through or walk-up testing will take place in the Health Department’s mobile clinic located in the southwest parking lot of the Health Dept. building at 2400 Troost Avenue through the end of November.

The clinic will be open the following dates and times:

Tuesdays 1pm-3pm

Fridays 10am-12pm

Appointments for tests are not necessary.

Those who come for testing will be given a swab and will collect samples from themselves or from their child by placing it in the tip of their nose. The swab will test for all three viral infections. Test results will be sent by text, email, or mail in 24 to 48 hours.

The health department will also provide free take-home COVID tests. They are available during business hours at the health department’s front desk. Tests are limited to two boxes per person or family.

The health department says it plans to reevaluate the need at the end of November to determine if the free testing clinic needs to continue.

