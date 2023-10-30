Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Judge Ginger Gooch appointed to Missouri Supreme Court

Honorable Ginger Gooch
Honorable Ginger Gooch(Missouri Supreme Court)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) -- The Honorable Ginger Gooch has been appointed a Missouri Supreme Court Judge.

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Gooch, 47, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Patricia Breckenridge. The “appointment cements a female majority on Missouri’s highest court for the first time in state history,” read a press release sent out by Parson’s office.

In 2022, Parson appointed Gooch to serve on the Southern District Court of Appeals. Before that, she was a partner with Husch Blackwell LLP in Springfield for nearly 15 years.

Gooch earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. She also has a Bachelor of Arts in English and philosophy, law and rhetoric from Stephens College.

“Judge Gooch has known the value of hard work her whole life. She is a loving mother, dedicated wife, and proud woman of faith who we know will make a great addition to our state’s highest court,” Parson said. “With her appointment, our third to the Court, we have truly reshaped the makeup of the Missouri Supreme Court for decades to come.”

Gooch was one of three nominees submitted to Parson by the Appellate Judicial Commission. A swearing-in date has not been set, but Missouri law requires her to be sworn in within 30 days of her appointment.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, a passerby reported seeing flames from the Public Storage...
Dozens of Overland Park storage units ‘damaged or destroyed’ in overnight fire
No further information has been released concerning the woman’s identity or her suspected cause...
KCKPD: Death investigation underway for woman found dead outside of KCKPD
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
City crews are trying to make the intersection at Truman Rd. and Grand Boulevard in downtown...
City crews making attempts to make downtown streets safer & eliminate side shows
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Fall allergies, often triggered by pollen and mold spores, can manifest in symptoms that...
Kansas City opens free COVID-19, flu, RSV testing clinics
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Much colder Tuesday into Wednesday evening
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Judge rules Kansas can’t enforce new law on abortion pills or make patients wait
Using Cell Phone
How to sign up for Lee’s Summit new emergency alert system