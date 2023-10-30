How to sign up for Lee’s Summit new emergency alert system

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - People living in a Jackson County suburb have access to a new emergency alert system.

Lee’s Summit says it will now use LS Aware to keep residents and businesses informed of emergencies and certain other large events. The city will be able to quickly send phone messages, texts and emails to users.

City leaders say they plan to use the new system to alert people about severe weather, fires, floods, and other threats to public safety. Emergency alerts can also be sent citywide, if needed, according to the city.

Users can also get information about public services like road and park closures, snow removal updates, and other announcements, if they wish.

Residents can sign up to get the new alerts at LSaware.net.

