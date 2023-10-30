Aging & Style
How to sign up for Lee’s Summit new emergency alert system

Using Cell Phone
Using Cell Phone(Pixabay)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - People living in a Jackson County suburb have access to a new emergency alert system.

Lee’s Summit says it will now use LS Aware to keep residents and businesses informed of emergencies and certain other large events. The city will be able to quickly send phone messages, texts and emails to users.

City leaders say they plan to use the new system to alert people about severe weather, fires, floods, and other threats to public safety. Emergency alerts can also be sent citywide, if needed, according to the city.

Users can also get information about public services like road and park closures, snow removal updates, and other announcements, if they wish.

Residents can sign up to get the new alerts at LSaware.net.

