Homicide near east 61st Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is currently investing a homicide in the area of the 3500 block of 61st Street.

Police are reporting shots fired in the area, resulting in a fatal shooting.

The information is limited at this time as KCPD is currently active on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

