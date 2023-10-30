Aging & Style
Homicide near east 61st Street

Police are reporting shots fired in the area, resulting in a fatal shooting.
Police are reporting shots fired in the area, resulting in a fatal shooting.(KTTC)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is currently investing a homicide in the area of the 3500 block of 61st Street.

Police are reporting shots fired in the area, resulting in a fatal shooting.

The information is limited at this time as KCPD is currently active on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

