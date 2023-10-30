Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Governor Kelly shows support for Jewish community during local school visit

By Nydja Hood
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly visited the Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy in Overland Park on Monday to show support to the local Jewish community as the Israel-Gaza conflict continues.

Even though the fighting is thousands of miles away, it is affecting many in the Kansas City Metropolitan Area.

“Our community is feeling a lot of emotions and to have the governor of the great state of Kansas come just sort of says you’re not alone in a really, really difficult time,” said Board of Trustees president David Sosland.

It’s been weeks since the Israel-Hamas War began and its impact is being felt among Jewish communities across the world, including Overland Park. For Sosland, he says it hits close to home with a member of his family serving in the war overseas.

“Terrified. Those kids need a dad. My niece needs a husband. But I know how conflicted he must’ve been receiving the training he received and knowing that he can help and sitting at home watching what was happening on October 7,” said Sosland.

He says that a couple of weeks ago, a former Hamas leader declared a Global Day of Jihad, urging Muslims to show support for Palestine. This raised fears for students who were seeing antisemitic threats online.

“Here you have the war that’s going on in Gaza, kids in Overland Park, Kansas, are feeling terrified that Jihadists are gonna come by and attack them,” said Sosland.

During Governor Kelly’s visit to the campus, she and the board discussed safety concerns among their community. She also visited classrooms and spoke with students.

Although there’s uncertainty about what the future will hold, they say they feel reassured in knowing there are state leaders who understand.

“The politics will work itself out later but just for now, just to be our ally, to stand next to us and to say that we understand you’ve been through a very traumatic event and that there are people who don’t wish you well and that we’re here with you,” said Sosland.

There are mental health resources available on campus for students and their parents as they navigate their emotions surrounding the conflict.

CONTINUE READING: Police looking for man who tried to rob one KCK bank, then robbed another

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, a passerby reported seeing flames from the Public Storage...
Dozens of Overland Park storage units ‘damaged or destroyed’ in overnight fire
No further information has been released concerning the woman’s identity or her suspected cause...
KCKPD: Death investigation underway for woman found dead outside of KCKPD
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
City crews are trying to make the intersection at Truman Rd. and Grand Boulevard in downtown...
City crews making attempts to make downtown streets safer & eliminate side shows
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Governor Kelly shows support for Jewish community during local school visit
Cold weather rule takes effect in Missouri, Kansas
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
Fall allergies, often triggered by pollen and mold spores, can manifest in symptoms that...
Kansas City opens free COVID-19, flu, RSV testing clinics