Governor Kelly shows support for Jewish community during local school visit

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly visited the Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy in Overland Park on Monday to show support to the local Jewish community as the Israel-Gaza conflict continues.

Even though the fighting is thousands of miles away, it is affecting many in the Kansas City Metropolitan Area.

“Our community is feeling a lot of emotions and to have the governor of the great state of Kansas come just sort of says you’re not alone in a really, really difficult time,” said Board of Trustees president David Sosland.

It’s been weeks since the Israel-Hamas War began and its impact is being felt among Jewish communities across the world, including Overland Park. For Sosland, he says it hits close to home with a member of his family serving in the war overseas.

“Terrified. Those kids need a dad. My niece needs a husband. But I know how conflicted he must’ve been receiving the training he received and knowing that he can help and sitting at home watching what was happening on October 7,” said Sosland.

He says that a couple of weeks ago, a former Hamas leader declared a Global Day of Jihad, urging Muslims to show support for Palestine. This raised fears for students who were seeing antisemitic threats online.

“Here you have the war that’s going on in Gaza, kids in Overland Park, Kansas, are feeling terrified that Jihadists are gonna come by and attack them,” said Sosland.

During Governor Kelly’s visit to the campus, she and the board discussed safety concerns among their community. She also visited classrooms and spoke with students.

Although there’s uncertainty about what the future will hold, they say they feel reassured in knowing there are state leaders who understand.

“The politics will work itself out later but just for now, just to be our ally, to stand next to us and to say that we understand you’ve been through a very traumatic event and that there are people who don’t wish you well and that we’re here with you,” said Sosland.

There are mental health resources available on campus for students and their parents as they navigate their emotions surrounding the conflict.

