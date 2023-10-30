Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Much colder Tuesday into Wednesday evening

By Alena Lee
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Unseasonably cold weather lingers for a bit longer and could turn even colder between Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will come through and keep temperatures in the 30s Tuesday afternoon before dropping temperatures near record levels Wednesday morning.

After this front passes, high pressure will build in behind it, keeping our weather quiet. Once this area of high pressure shifts to the southeast on Thursday, that will turn winds from the southwest, ushering in warmer air. This will help temperatures warm into the 50s Thursday afternoon with 60s on tap Friday into the weekend. The weekend is looking pleasant with both days in the 60s and only a slim chance of rain returning Monday next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, a passerby reported seeing flames from the Public Storage...
Dozens of Overland Park storage units ‘damaged or destroyed’ in overnight fire
No further information has been released concerning the woman’s identity or her suspected cause...
KCKPD: Death investigation underway for woman found dead outside of KCKPD
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
City crews are trying to make the intersection at Truman Rd. and Grand Boulevard in downtown...
City crews making attempts to make downtown streets safer & eliminate side shows
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Halloween Forecast
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Dry and cold start to the week with temperatures below freezing
Dry and cold start to the week with temperatures below freezing
Dry and cold start to the week with temperatures below freezing
Dry and cold start to the week with temperatures below freezing
Dry and cold start to the week with temperatures below freezing
Unseasonably cold air will linger across the region tonight into early Monday.
First Warn Forecast, 10/29