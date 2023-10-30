FIRST WARN FORECAST: Much colder Tuesday into Wednesday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Unseasonably cold weather lingers for a bit longer and could turn even colder between Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will come through and keep temperatures in the 30s Tuesday afternoon before dropping temperatures near record levels Wednesday morning.

After this front passes, high pressure will build in behind it, keeping our weather quiet. Once this area of high pressure shifts to the southeast on Thursday, that will turn winds from the southwest, ushering in warmer air. This will help temperatures warm into the 50s Thursday afternoon with 60s on tap Friday into the weekend. The weekend is looking pleasant with both days in the 60s and only a slim chance of rain returning Monday next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.