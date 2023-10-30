FIRST WARN FORECAST: Dry conditions lead to warm temps towards end of the week

Unseasonably cold air will linger across the region tonight into early Monday. A freeze warning remains in effect for central Missouri until 10:00 a.m. on Monday as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s. Monday afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine as temperatures recover into the upper 30s and low 40s. Then by Tuesday a dry cold front swill swing through bringing another blast of cold air our way. This will make it even colder as temperatures bottom out into the teens and low 20s on Wednesday morning. We could see near record low temperatures, especially in Kansas City as the record low for November 1st is 20 degrees set back in 1992. After that we’ll be on a warming trend with temperatures finally in the 50s and 60s late in the week.

