FIRST WARN FORECAST: Dry and cold start to the week with temperatures below freezing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a very weather-impacted weekend, the pattern will be much calmer this week. The first part of the week temperatures will stay way below average in the upper 30s and low 40s. A reinforcing cold front tomorrow will have the low temperature close to setting records. The record is back from 1991 at 20 degrees; right now our forecast low is 22.

For trick-or-treaters, a warm jacket will be needed as temperatures will be in the mid-30s by 6 and continue to get cold as the evening progresses. The jackets might get some downtime by the end of the week into the weekend as temperatures will be warming up closer to average and even slightly above Saturday and Sunday. Rain will be very hard to come by this week with dry conditions.

Temp v Wind Chill (KCTV 5)

