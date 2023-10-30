Family of man shot and killed in December sues Independence police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The family of Terry Lee Bowman Jr. is suing an Independence police officer in civil court after Bowman was shot in the back of the head last December.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said they “declined any criminal charges against law enforcement in that case.” However, the family can still sue for damages.

KCTV5 received three camera angles of the December 27, 2022 shooting. It happened around midnight outside the Executive Inn & Suites off of Highway 40 in Independence.

The petition, filed on behalf of the family, called the shooting “unlawful and unjustified,” but did acknowledge Bowman was holding a gun while running away from the officer.

The video has audio of the officer warning the suspect, saying “You’re gonna get shot, bro.”

Prior to the shooting, the officer found a vehicle in the hotel’s parking lot with stolen license plates. The officer then ran the vehicle’s VIN number and saw the vehicle had not been reported stolen.

After Bowman returned to the Hyundai he was driving, the police officer blocked him from leaving the parking spot, and the altercation subsequently followed.

Bowman was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries– a gunshot to both his shoulder and head.

According to Bowman’s obituary, he volunteered for U.S. military service after September 11, 2001.

