Essential Neuropathy in Lee’s Summit Offers Custom Care and Treatment Plans for Neuropathy Patients

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Dr. Greg Davis, DC, BCN co-founder of Essential Neuropathy in Lee’s Summit and board certified in neuropathy joins Jillian in studio to share information concerning neuropathy and how it affects the nervous system. Dr Davis shares treatment and services offered including a special viewers can take advantage of this week. Sponsored by Essential Neuropathy.

