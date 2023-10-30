Aging & Style
Cold weather rule takes effect in Missouri, Kansas

(WAFB)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A rule to help customers who fall behind on utility bills takes effect this week.

The Cold Weather Rule protects the majority of all natural gas and electric utilities from being turned off if bills are past due when the temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees over a 24-hour period in Missouri. In Kansas utility companies are barred from disconnecting a customer’s service while local temperatures are forecast to drop below 35 degrees in a 48-hour period.

The rule will be in effect Nov. 1 through March 31 in each state.

Utilities can also be more lenient when it comes to payment terms for someone to get their utilities reconnected.

ALSO READ: How to sign up for Lee’s Summit’s new emergency alert system

Both the Missouri Corporation Commission and the Kansas Corporation Commission says the rule requires utilities to offer a 12-month payment plan to allow consumers to maintain or reestablish service.

Any customer with a past-due bill will qualify for payment arrangements, however, it is the customer’s responsibility to contact the company to make those arrangements.

